Farmers Protest: Cong slams Anil Vij over 'Ghadar' remark

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij stressed that the ongoing protest of farmers is more of a 'Ghadar (mutiny) than an agitation, Congress slammed him and said that the Manohar Lal Khattar government is not able to run the state, adding that its Ministers and MLAs should resign collectively. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday said, "The Chief Minister of Haryana and its Ministers should collectively go and tell the Prime Minister that because of the angst of the people against the draconian black farmer's bill, the government of Haryana has totally lost control of the situation, the government of Haryana is unable to govern. The government of Haryana, its Ministers and MLAs are not able to go to their own constituencies. They are regularly mobbed, gherao and prevented from growing, so, therefore, there is a complete breakdown of law and order in Haryana."

"The Khattar government is not able to make its state-run. So they should collectively resign from the government. There should be fresh elections in Haryana. They should get and tell PM Modi that these farm laws need to be taken back ASAP," he added. This comes after Vij hit out the ongoing farmers' protest and said, "It (farmers' stir) can't be called an agitation. People don't bring swords, use lathis and block the passage of people in an agitation. They sit on dharna and hunger strikes. This can't be called a protest. You may call it 'ghadar' (mutiny)."

He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for asking the farmers to protest in Haryana. Calling out Captain Amarinder Singh, the Haryana Home Minister went on to say, "Punjab Chief Minister is saying that all the disruptions should be done in Haryana. These words should not have been spoken by a democratically-elected Chief Minister." (ANI)

