Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders to replace non tech-savvy block level officers

"Keeping in view the need for technological advancements in the electoral process, the chief electoral officer of Delhi, Dr r Singh, has directed all the DEOs (district election officers) i.e. the district magistrates of Delhi to comprehensively review the work of BLOs and those who cannot handle smartphones should be replaced with tech-savvy BLOs. This has been conveyed in a video conference held by the CEO with all DEOs and EROs on September 13, 2021, regarding the ensuing special summary revision-2022," a statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi said. "With the introduction of the GARUDA App by the Election Commission of India, the work of BLOs will become faster, smarter and more transparent and the process of voter registration will become easier and more accurate. About 2/3rd of the BLOs have already logged into their user accounts on GARUDA App. DEOs have been asked to ensure that all BLOs log into their accounts on GARUDA App and tag the lat-long, photos and assured/ extended minimum facilities in respect of their polling stations in the next two or three days," it added.

The CEO further directed all District Magistrates to interact with the BLOs on a virtual platform to educate and motivate them to further improve the inclusiveness, purity and accuracy of electoral rolls. He exhorted the DEOs and EROs to provide effective leadership to the electoral machinery on the ground with a view to achieve the objectives laid down by the Election Commission of India for SSR-2022 and hold every BLO responsible and accountable for the quality and health of the electoral roll of his/her assigned booth.

CEO, Delhi has further directed to ensure that six images of each polling station are uploaded in compliance with the directions of the Election Commission of India. A virtual tour of the polling station should also be made available for the convenience of electors.

Dr Ranbir Singh also emphasised the need to tag the EMF (Extended Minimum Facilities) like Police Station, Fire Station, Hospital, Bus stand, Parking etc on GARUDA App by the BLOs with a to provide complete information of polling station to the electors. (ANI)

