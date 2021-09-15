Left Menu

Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh sworn-in as new Governor of Uttarakhand

Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh was sworn in on Wednesday as the new Governor of Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:26 IST
Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh sworn-in as new Governor of Uttarakhand
Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh sworn-in as new governor of Uttarakhand. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh was sworn in on Wednesday as the new Governor of Uttarakhand. The oath of office was administered to Singh by Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice RS Chauhan at a function held at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

Lt Gen Singh succeeds Baby Rani Maurya, who resigned on September 8 - three years before completing her tenure. The function was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues and a number of senior government officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021