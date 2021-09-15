Left Menu

Pak Sikh religious body’s President steps down one year before his term ends

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 15-09-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:26 IST
Pak Sikh religious body’s President steps down one year before his term ends
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan (Chief) president Sardar Satwant Singh on Wednesday resigned from his post citing "personal engagements", a year before his term was to end.

The Sikh religious organisation, in a hurriedly-called meeting, elected Sardar Ameer Singh as its new Pardhan (Chief) for the remaining term until mid-2022.

"Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh has resigned from his position because of his personal engagements. Following this, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) held a meeting in Lahore today which elected Sardar Ameer Singh its new Pardhan unanimously for the remaining one-year term," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

The ETPB is a statutory body that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the Partition.

According to sources, the ETPB was not happy over the performance of Sardar Satwant Singh.

"Besides, Satwant had also developed differences with the (PSGPC) members over different issues of late," they said.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) also elected Sardar Vikash Singh as its secretary general for a one-year term, he said.

Hashmi said that the new Pardhan hails from Punjab's Nankana Sahib district and the general secretary from Sindh province.

In a tweet, the PSGPC said: "On September 15, 2021, PSGPC unanimously elected Sardar Ameer Singh as its new Pardhan and Vikash Singh as secretary general for next term." Asked if the president and the secretary general have been elected for the next term of three years as claimed by the PSGP, Hashmi said: "No… they are for the remaining one-year term.'' The 13-member board of the Sikh body in July 2019 elected Sardar Satwant Singh of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sardar Ameer Singh as its president and secretary general for a term of three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021