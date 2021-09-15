MP minister visits beauty parlour before making public appearance: Cong MLA

Congress MLA Arif Masood on Wednesday took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang, claiming he visits beauty parlour before making public appearance.

Hitting back at the beauty parlour barb, a state BJP spokesman said Masood has no work and he must be knowing the time taken by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath for getting ready.

The Congress MLA from Bhopal Central made the remarks while addressing a protest organised over power cuts in Madhya Pradesh capital's Narela Assembly constituency, which is represented by BJP MLA Sarang, who is the Minister for Medical Education.

“The minister from this area appears (before people) after a session in beauty parlour in the morning. There is competition nowadays, Home Minister Narottam Mishra says he is smarter, so this minister (Sarang) spends more time in beauty parlour and returns in 2 to 3 hours,” Masood said while addressing the protesters.

“Tell him to move around without an umbrella during rains...his family members will not be able to recognise him when he returns home,'' the Congress leader said, targeting the BJP minister.

State BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI that Masood's comments show Congress leaders have no work to do.

“This statement shows the intellectual bankruptcy of Congress leaders. Instead of talking on issues of public interest, the Congress MLA is worried about others getting ready. This shows Congress leaders are free and having no work,” he said.

Chaturvedi said Congress leaders have already lost people's support.

“It will be good if the MLA discloses how much time Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders take in getting ready. The Congress has lost its place in people's hearts,” the BJP spokesman said.

Asked about Masood's remarks, Bhopal District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kailash Mishra said, “Whatever he said is correct.” State Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja also came out in support of Masood, saying there was nothing wrong in what he said.

“Narottam Mishra issues a statement after coming from beauty parlour every morning. Shivraj Singh (MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan) fielded Sarang against him due to internal politics. Sarang also goes to beauty parlour before appearing in front of the media,” he said.

