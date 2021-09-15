Prayers of lakhs of families are with Sonu Sood: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that actor Sonu Sood has the prayers of lakhs of families of India who got his support in difficult times.

Income Tax Department officials descended on the premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai and some other places on Wednesday in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe, official sources.

''There are millions of difficulties on the path of truth, but the truth always wins. With Sonu Sood ji, there are prayers of lakhs of families of India who got Sonu ji's support in difficult times,'' he tweeted, tagging a news report of the IT department action.

The Delhi government had recently declared Sood as the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

Other AAP leaders also came out in Sood's support.

''This is nothing but a witch hunt by an insecure government against a giant philanthropist considered a 'messiah' by millions. His only crime is that he worked for the welfare of the downtrodden when they were orphaned by the state,'' AAP leader and MLA Raghav Chadha tweeted.

AAP MLA Atishi alleged the ''survey'' of actor-and-philanthropist Sonu Sood by the IT Department is a clear message by BJP that they will ''victimise'' anyone who does good work for the country.

''Was it a crime for @SonuSood to help migrants during the lockdown? Was it a crime for him to help those in difficulty?'' Atishi tweeted.

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year. He also helped the people during the second wave of COVID-19.