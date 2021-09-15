Left Menu

Biden to meet with Manchin, Sinema to discuss U.S. $3.5 trillion spending bill

President Joe Biden will meet separately with moderate Democratic U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday to discuss Democratic-backed domestic spending legislation, sources familiar with the meetings said. The Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate, making Manchin and Sinema critical to the legislation's prospects.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:24 IST
Biden to meet with Manchin, Sinema to discuss U.S. $3.5 trillion spending bill

President Joe Biden will meet separately with moderate Democratic U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday to discuss Democratic-backed domestic spending legislation, sources familiar with the meetings said.

The Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate, making Manchin and Sinema critical to the legislation's prospects. Sinema, who represents Arizona, will be at the White House on Wednesday morning and Manchin, of West Virginia, will discuss the wide-ranging spending and tax bill on Wednesday evening, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The legislation - opposed by Republicans - aims to supplement a separate bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill and would focus on education, child care, climate-related projects and other matters. The meeting comes after Manchin over the weekend said he would not back a $3.5 trillion package and urged a slimmer version, putting him at odds with other Democrats backing the larger bill to tackle the party's major policy goals while they maintain a narrow hold on Congress.

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021