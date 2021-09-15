Left Menu

President Kovind to visit Himachal Pradesh from Sep 16-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:49 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Himachal Pradesh from September 16 to 19 during which he will address the special session of the state assembly, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday said.

The special session is being organised on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of statehood of Himachal Pradesh, it said.

On September 17, the president will grace and address the special session of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly being organised on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of statehood of Himachal Pradesh, the statement said.

On September 18, he will grace the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer trainees of 2018 and 2019 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla, it said.

