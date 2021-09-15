UK culture minister Dowden moved to Cabinet Office
British culture, media and sport minister Oliver Dowden has been moved to the Cabinet Office as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffles his team, Johnson's office said on Wednesday.
Dowden will be minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office, a department at the centre of government which drives the implementation of policy. British media reported he would also be Conservative Party co-chairman.
