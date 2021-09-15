Left Menu

A good yarn? EU's Vestager knits during Commision chief's annual speech

A top European Commission official followed the thread of her boss' annual "state of the union" address on Wednesday by knitting. Vestager, who is Danish, said on Twitter in 2018: "Knitting keeps you focused."

Reuters | Strasbourg | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:08 IST
A good yarn? EU's Vestager knits during Commision chief's annual speech
  • Country:
  • France

A top European Commission official followed the thread of her boss' annual "state of the union" address on Wednesday by knitting. Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of ensuring fair business competition in the EU, sat calmly knitting in the European Parliament in Strasbourg while Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered her hour-long policy address.

She was filmed by the EU broadcaster but it was not clear what she was making. She has posted photographs online of green and yellow elephants in the past. Vestager, who is Danish, said on Twitter in 2018: "Knitting keeps you focused."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021