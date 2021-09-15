Former Apple employee is AAP's 'probable' Noida candidate in UP polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday named a former Apple employee as it ''probable candidate'' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election from the Noida constituency in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh in Lucknow released the first list of 100 ''probable candidates'' of the party for the state assembly polls due early next year.

''The AAP's two likely candidates have been announced today. Pankaj Awana from Noida and Poonam Singh from the Jewar assembly seats,'' party's district general secretary and spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam told PTI.

Awana, who hails from Bhooda village in Sector 81 of Noida, has a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and has formerly worked for tech giant Apple, Nigam said.

The other candidate is Singh, who hails from Nagla Bhatuna village in Jewar. She is a graduate and the party's probable candidate from Jewar, he said.

Nigam said a ''probable candidate'' is almost certain to be the AAP's candidate in the upcoming elections but for exceptional circumstances in which the party might reconsider changing the nominee.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP adjoining Delhi, where the AAP is in power under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has three assembly seats of Noida, Jewar and Dadri. Currently, all the three seats are held by the BJP MLAs.

Announcement for the AAP's candidate in Gautam Buddh Nagar's third assembly seat Dadri is yet to be done.

