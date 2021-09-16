Left Menu

Taliban's Baradar say reports he was hurt in internal clash are false

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:15 IST
Afghanistan's acting deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Wednesday reports he was hurt in a clash with a rival faction of the Taliban were false.

"No this is not true; I am ok and healthy," Baradar said in an interview with state TV and posted on Twitter by the Taliban's political office in Doha.

"The media says that there is internal disputes. There is nothing between us, it is not true."

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

