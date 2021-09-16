Left Menu

Rajasthan like Taliban-ruled Afghanistan under Gehlot govt: BJP MP

The crime graph is increasing, people are suffering but the government is doing nothing, he told reporters in Alwar.He said the miscreants recently opened fire in a bakery shop in Alwars Bhiwadi and such incidents have become common in the state.The MP said Alwar has become a hotbed of crime and law and order has drastically deteriorated.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:58 IST
Rajasthan like Taliban-ruled Afghanistan under Gehlot govt: BJP MP
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP from Alwar Baba Balaknath on Wednesday compared the Congress government in Rajasthan with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Targeting the Congress government over allegedly worsening law and order situation in the state, Balaknath said the crime graph has rapidly increased in Rajasthan ever since the Gehlot government came to power and a Taliban-like situation prevails in the state.

“The scene which we are seeing in Rajasthan today is like what is going on in Afghanistan. Criminals are openly opening fire, no action is being taken. The crime graph is increasing, people are suffering but the government is doing nothing,” he told reporters in Alwar.

He said the miscreants recently opened fire in a bakery shop in Alwar's Bhiwadi and such incidents have become common in the state.

The MP said Alwar has become a hotbed of crime and law and order has drastically deteriorated. He said the chief minister should resign on moral grounds.

Reacting to the statement, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said in Jaipur that Balaknath has proved by his statements that he is not a 'sanyasi'. ''Such language does not suit a sanyasi. Law and order situation in Rajasthan is far better than any BJP-ruled state,” he said.

The minister said the BJP and its leaders are frustrated with the defeat they faced in the recent Panchayati Raj elections.

Congress MLA Rafiq Khan said the BJP leaders have become mentally bankrupt. “The mental bankruptcy of the BJP leaders is visible from their statement. People understand everything,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

