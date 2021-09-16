RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reaching Udaipur on Thursday
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will reach Udaipur on Thursday.
After a four-day stay in Udaipur, he will reach Bhilwara on September 20.
During the visit, he will hold discussions on the work done by RSS volunteers. There is no public program of Bhagwat, according to an RSS statement.
