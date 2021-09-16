Japan's parliament may select new PM on Oct 4 - govt spokesperson

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday the government was considering convening an extraordinary session of parliament on Oct. 4 to select a new prime minister.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to hold a leadership election on Sept. 29 and the winner is all but assured to be next premier because of the party's majority in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)