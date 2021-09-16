Anti-corruption dept raids against former Tamil Nadu minister

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting searches at more than 20 places in connection with the corruption cases belonging to AIADMK leader and former Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani, the department informed on Thursday. Searches are being conducted in places like Chennai, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai.

According to sources, DVAC has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act for possession of Disproportionate assets against the former Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration. The FIR alleges that during the check period between April 2016 and March 2021, Veeramani has been in possession of assets worth Rs 28.78 crores disproportionate to known sources of income which works out to 65.4 per cent of his total income.

Veeramani had held the Commercial Taxes and Registration portfolio from 2016 to 2021, was also a minister in the 2011-2016 AIADMK regime. He lost the 2021 polls from Jolarpet in Tiruppattur district in Tamil Nadu. Further details are awaited. (ANI)