Pala Bishop did not make any statement which could cause communal discord: RS MP Suresh Gopi

Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala diocese did not make any statement which was religiously coloured or could cause communal discord, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi said on Thursday.

The actor-politician, speaking to the media after visiting the Bishop at the diocese at Pala near here, said there was no need to be concerned about anything as Kallarangatt had not referred to any particular religion nor did he make a statement which could cause religious discord.

''He only referred to certain activities,'' Gopi said, but refused to divulge what was discussed in the meeting with the Bishop.

The BJP MP said that nothing was discussed which should be informed to the media and what was discussed was not meant for general consumption.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, had said that the state government has no intention of initiating any legal proceedings against Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt for his controversial ''narcotic jihad'' remarks The Chief Minister, at a press conference, had also said that necessary clarifications have come from the Bishop's side that the intent behind his remarks was to caution his community against the evils of drugs and not to create enmity between religions or disrupt communal harmony.

He had further said that mafia organisations should be seen as such -- a mafia -- and they should not be branded with a certain religion.

On Wednesday, the Church of South India (CSI) Central Diocese Bishop, Dr. Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian and Kerala Muslim Youth Federation state president and Thazhathangadi Juma Masjid Imam, Shamsuddin Mannani Ilavupalam, had issued a joint statement, stating that blaming each other and declaring solidarity with any one community through accusations only gives communal forces a chance to grow.

On Tuesday, in another peace meeting called by Pala DySP Shaju Jose, leaders of various religious communities came together and condemned the protests in Pala over the Bishop's statement.

They had demanded strong action against propaganda that undermines the atmosphere of religious and communal peace through social media.

Even as peace initiatives started at the ground level with meetings of religious leaders in connection with the controversial ''narcotic jihad'' remarks by the Bishop, senior UDF and LDF leaders continued to accuse the Sangh Parivar of attempting to disrupt communal harmony in Kerala.

The Congress-led coalition UDF also blamed the LDF government and the Chief Minister for allegedly waiting to see the different religious communities clash and collapse instead of taking steps, like holding an all-party meeting, to resolve the issue and prevent communal disharmony in the state.

After meeting the Bishop in Pala on Monday, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas had alleged that the Congress and the CPI(M) were taking a position in favour of extremist elements creating trouble in society, instead of addressing the issue raised by the senior Catholic priest.

As the Bishop's remarks triggered a political row, the Chief Minister last week had said those who hold responsible positions should refrain from making statements causing division in society.

While the Congress had said the Bishop crossed limits, the BJP supported him by urging society to discuss the statement.

Kallarangatt had said recently that Christian girls were falling prey to the alleged love and narcotic jihad in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)