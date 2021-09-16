Left Menu

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi arrives in Uttarakhand to review BJP's poll preparation

Later, they garlanded the statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyay.They also paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Smarak to those who lost their lives during the Uttarakhand statehood movement.Peoples struggle and sacrifices led to the creation of Uttarakhand.

Union Minister and the BJP's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi arrived here on Thursday to review the party's preparations for the state assembly polls due early next year.

This is Joshi's first visit to Uttarakhand after he was appointed the poll in-charge for the state earlier this month.

Accompanied by co-incharge Locket Chatterjee and BJP national spokesperson R P Singh, Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister, was received at the Jolly Grant Airport by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Madan Kaushik and former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Carrying party flags, BJP workers lined the streets to welcome Joshi and the other leaders, whose convoy passed through Bhaniyawala, Doiwala, Jogiwala, Rispana bridge, Dharampur, Araghar, Nanny's Chawk and Dilaram Chowk.

The BJP Yuva Morcha took out a bike rally along the route, while party workers showered flower petals on the passing convoy and burst firecrackers.

Joshi, Chatterjee and Singh first garlanded the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, a key architect of India's Constitution, at the Clock Tower in the heart of the city. Later, they garlanded the statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyay.

They also paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Smarak to those who lost their lives during the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

''People's struggle and sacrifices led to the creation of Uttarakhand. The BJP will honour the martyrdom of the martyrs and fulfil the aspirations that guided the statehood movement,'' Joshi said.

''So much is yet to be done for the development of Uttarakhand and the BJP government is making serious efforts in that direction,'' he said.

