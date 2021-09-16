Putting moratorium on Bt Brinjal was a right decision: Jairam Ramesh

Eleven years after he put moratorium on Bt Brinjal, former Union Environment Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said what he did in 2010 was right because succeeding governments have not changed that policy.

The senior Congress leader said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi who changed many policies of the previous UPA government has not touched the decision he had taken as Environment Minister in 2010 to put moratorium on Bt Brinjal.

''I introduced this moratorium in February 2010. Eleven years have passed. Seven years, Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister. He has changed many policies of the previous government but this one policy, he has not changed,'' Ramesh said during an interaction with audience after delivering a talk on ''India Forward-a socio political perspective'' virtually organised by Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Rajya Sabha MP said if his decision was so bad, Modi should have changed it.

''So there is some merit. I did not ban Bt Brinjal. I only put a moratorium, saying we need more studies on its safety and toxicity,'' he said.

Ramesh reiterated that his position on Bt Brinjal was determined by the positions of state governments, the lack of consensus among the scientific community, the fact that the tests were not completed and there was no independent professional mechanism which will instill confidence in the public.

''I don't think there is any reason to change that position. I've not changed my views. .. my views have become stronger.. what I did in February 2010 was right. Because the succeeding governments have not changed that policy,'' he said.

Earlier, Ramesh had said as Environment Minister he enforced the moratorium on Bt Brinjal on February 9, 2010 after going through a seven-month process of public consultation.

He had said before taking the decision consultations were held with scientists, NGOs, civil society organisations and farmer organisations in which around 8,000 people participated.

Ramesh had also written to all Chief Ministers and 50 scientists across the world before taking the decision.

