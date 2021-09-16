Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy calls Shashi Tharoor 'donkey'

Left Menu

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who did not have prior information of party leader Shashi Tharoor's visit to the state, has kicked up a huge storm by terming the party MP a "donkey" in a leaked audio clip.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 23:33 IST
Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who did not have prior information of party leader Shashi Tharoor's visit to the state, has kicked up a huge storm by terming the party MP a "donkey" in a leaked audio clip. Reddy took exception to Tharoor praising state IT Minister KT Rama Rao and said their fluency in English did not mean either of them was a knowledgeable person.

In a chit-chat with media persons, he said their fluency is just to communicate. KT Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, strongly attacked Revanth Reddy.

Rao also asked Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Revanth Reddy's remarks against Tharoor. "While scumbags like @revanth_anumula need not be responded to; it's important to expose filth. Here's his audio clip/comments on Tharoor. Sent to me by a reporter. I am sure if we send it to a forensic lab, it'll match his infamous #Note4Vote voice. Any comments @RahulGandhi Ji?" Rao said in a tweet.

Revanth Reddy is a Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri in Telangana. Congress MP Manish Tewari slammed Revanth Reddy over his remarks and asked him to withdraw them.

"Dear Mr @revanth_anumula Dr @ShashiTharoor is a valued colleague of yours and mine It would have been better if you would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace and Propriety demands you withdraw your words," Tewari said in a tweet. (ANI)

