PM Modi's birthday: BJP workers cut 71-feet-long syringe-shaped cake in MP

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers cut a 71-feet-long cake at Lalghati Chauraha in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2021 04:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 04:42 IST
A visual of the cake cut by BJP workers in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers cut a 71-feet-long cake at Lalghati Chauraha in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The cake was in the shape of the vaccine syringe.

The party workers expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. "Thanks to Modiji for Namo Tikka" read a phrase on the cake. Several party workers were seen wearing white t-shirt and masks, both with a slogan and Prime Minister's image. They also held his posters at the celebration.

Speaking to ANI, a BJP worker said, "We are viewing it as a day of service to people. A total of 71 people have pledged to donate blood today. Even the cake was 71-feet long." He further wished for the long life of the Prime Minister. "May he keep working for people," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP aims to make Prime Minister's birthday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day. India's COVID-19 cumulative vaccination coverage crossed a milestone of 77 crores on Thursday. (ANI)

