Mushrif allegations: Barred from entering Kolhapur on Mon, says BJP's Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday claimed he had been barred from entering Kolhapur by district authorities there citing law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif.

Somaiya, on September 13, had accused Mushrif, minister for rural development as well as MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur, of indulging in corruption and holding 'benami' entities in the name of his kin, allegations dismissed as baseless by the latter. Somaiya was scheduled to visit the western Maharashtra district on Monday.

Somaiya displayed an order, dated September 19, from Kolhapur Collector Rahul Rekhawar that said the former had been prohibited from entering the district under section 144 of IPC ''in view of the threat to his life and possibility of law and order situation due to his visit''.

The order also said the police would be occupied with Ganpati immersions and it would not be possible to provide security to Somaiya.

Senior Inspector Sunil Kamble of Navghar police station in Mumbai also issued a notice to Somaiya asking him to follow the order of the Kolhapur administration. Somaiya's Mulund residence falls within the jurisdiction of Navghar police station.

Somaiya, in a tweet, called this development the ''dadagiri'' of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

