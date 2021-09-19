Left Menu

Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president

PTI | Manila | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:35 IST
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, saying that the Filipino people have been waiting for a change of government.

“I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring,” Pacquiao, 42, said in his speech.

“I wholeheartedly, bravely, and humbly hope for your support,” he added.

Pacquiao is the president of the PDP-Laban faction led by him and Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Another faction of the same party earlier this month nominated President Rodrigo Duterte to be its vice presidential candidate, and Duterte's former aide, Sen. Bong Go, as its presidential nominee.

Duterte, who is forbidden by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term, has accepted the nomination, but Go has declined to run for president.

Duterte has led a brutal campaign against illegal drugs, and said last week he would rather “die first” before facing an international tribunal, the day after the International Criminal Court announced it would investigate allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown that has left thousands dead.

Pacquiao has accused the administration of Durterte, his former ally, of making corruption worse in the Philippines.

To critics who question his qualifications, the former boxer has said his personal experience of poverty will better equip him to lead the nation. He added that he will fight poverty and corruption.

“In my whole life, I have not backed down on any fight,” Pacquiao said.

He warned politicians that he holds responsible for corruption ''will soon end in jail together.” The rival party faction supporting Duterte earlier said it will petition the Commission on Elections to declare Pacquiao and his allies illegitimate officers of the ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021