Madhya Pradesh CM meets Governor, informs him of ongoing public welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel at Rajbhavan on Sunday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:58 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel. Image Credit: ANI
"A courtesy call on the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel at Raj Bhavan today. On this occasion, he was informed about the ongoing government programs under the Public Welfare and Suraj Abhiyan in the state", tweeted Chouhan in Hindi.

Chouhan further said, "Along with this, the progress of the state government schemes, details of the scheme benefits were informed. The Governor was apprised about the present COVID-19 situation, the condition of rainfall, various topics of good governance programs, development and public welfare in the state". (ANI)

