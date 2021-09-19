Left Menu

Andhra BJP organises photo exhibition on PM Modi as part of 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan'

Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP on Sunday organised a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' campaign, which was launched on the Prime Minister's birthday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:36 IST
Andhra BJP organises photo exhibition on PM Modi as part of 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan'
Andhra Pradesh BJP organises photo exhibition on PM Modi as part of 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan'. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP on Sunday organised a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' campaign, which was launched on the Prime Minister's birthday. The exhibition was inaugurated by state party president Somu Veerraju. BJP leaders and workers from the state participated in the exhibition.

Speaking to ANI here today on the occasion, Veerraju said, "Today, not only Andhra Pradesh, but all the states are celebrating the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is being exhibited in the form of an exhibition. We are proud of the development that has taken place in the country under the leadership of PM Modi. The 20-day long exhibition will be held till October 7 in Andhra Pradesh." BJP national president JP Nadda on September 17 launched 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP chief said that the Prime Minister has changed the political work culture in the country by following the 'vikaaswaad' (development) and ending casteism and dynastic politics. While addressing the party workers, Nadda said that the Prime Minister has the vision that every person of this country should be benefitted from the developmental work of the government.

"From his childhood, PM Modi has worked for the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged. He had the perseverance to work for the deprived people. This perseverance can be seen in his policies," Nadda had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021