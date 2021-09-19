Left Menu

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained in Mumbai, attacks Maha govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday alleged that he was detained at his residence in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:24 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained in Mumbai, attacks Maha govt
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday alleged that he was detained at his residence in Mumbai. He lashed out at the Maharashtra government and asked who gave the orders of restricting him from going out of Mumbai.

"Thackeray government said you can't go out of Mumbai. Who gave this order?" asked Somaiya while he was en route to Kolhapur today. Kolhapur district administration imposed a ban on the BJP leader's entry.

Somaiya is scheduled to visit Kolhapur tomorrow. He will visit the properties owned by Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in which he claims corruption has taken place. Earlier in the day, Somaiya tweeted: "Thackeray Sarkar Dadagiri, Notice is for Kolhapur District NO ENTRY, but not allowing Me to move out from My House. Not allowing to go for Ganesh Visarjan. Mulund Police wants to ARREST Me, but No Warrant, No Order...it's total illegal."

Earlier, Somaiya had levelled allegations of money laundering against Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021