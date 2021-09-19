Left Menu

Sidhu's advisor Mustafa targets Amarinder for calling PPCC chief 'anti-national'

I hve in my possession a mountain of yr wrongdoings with irefutable proofs, he said in another tweet.Speaking to reporters, Mustafa said Amarinder Singh should not call Sidhu anti-national.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:25 IST
Sidhu's advisor Mustafa targets Amarinder for calling PPCC chief 'anti-national'
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's strategic advisor Mohd Mustafa Sunday attacked former chief minister Amarinder Singh for calling Sidhu ''anti-national''.

Mustafa, a former IPS officer, also accused Amarinder Singh of targeting the Gandhi family, and said he is in possession of ''irrefutable proofs'' of wrongdoings by the former chief minister. Mustafa's reaction came a day after Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister and launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, calling him ''anti-national'', ''dangerous'' and a ''total disaster''.

The Congress veteran had also said he won't accept Sidhu as the next chief minister or the party face in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Talking to the media, Mustafa said he respected Amarinder Singh a lot and he had been his family friend. “But if he calls Sidhu anti-national, I will reply.” He claimed that he was in possession “proofs” of “a mountain of wrongdoings” against Amarinder Singh.

“Capt Sir, we have been family friends for long. Don't force me to open my mouth. I know u hve infinite capacity to tell barefaced lies with a straight face,” he said in a tweet.

“What u know that I know, is not even tip of the iceberg. I hve in my possession a mountain of yr wrongdoings with irefutable proofs,” he said in another tweet.

Speaking to reporters, Mustafa said Amarinder Singh should not call Sidhu “anti-national”. “He should not target Gandhi family through Sidhu sahib…His target is Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi,” alleged Mustafa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021