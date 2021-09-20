Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav holds 'courtesy meeting' with Jharkhand CM

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday called on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the latters residence. The Congress is the other member of the alliance.Held courtesy meeting with honourable Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi today.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 00:19 IST
Tejashwi Yadav holds 'courtesy meeting' with Jharkhand CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday called on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the latter's residence. It was a courtesy meeting, according to a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

The RJD is a constituent of the ruling coalition led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state. The Congress is the other member of the alliance.

''Held courtesy meeting with honourable Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi today. Labour Minister from RJD quota in Jharkhand government Satyanand Bhokta was also present,'' Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, tweeted. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur also met Yadav and they discussed issues related to public interest and strengthening the alliance, the RJD said. The opposition leader of the Bihar assembly has held several meetings to strengthen the party organisation in Jharkhand during his two-day visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021