SDPI says it supports Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call for 'Bharath Bandh' on Sept 27

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) extended its support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) call for Bharat Bandh on September 27. "Social Democratic Party of India announces its solidarity to Bharath Bandh on September 27 called by Samyukth Kisan Morcha demanding repeal of controversial Farm Acts," said National General Secretary of SDPI Elyas Muhammad Thumbe in an official statement.

He further stated that the party has been supporting the farmers' agitation since its inception and conducted hundreds of protests throughout the country against farm acts. Terming farm laws as "disastrous to Indian agrarian community" he said that they will only be beneficial to the capitalists and feudal sections.

"Union BJP Government has no concerns on farmers demands," said the SDPI leader. On behalf of the party, Thumbe urged that the Union Government to withdraw the farm acts 'immediately' and fulfil the demands of the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

