E-commerce created inequality during Covid, impacted rights of small vendors: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday tweeted some of the remarks made by him recently during the ongoing 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held online.NHRC Chairperson, Mr. Justice A.K. Mishra has said that E-commerce has created inequality during COVID impacting rights of small vendors, which need to be protected.

NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra has said that e-commerce has created ''inequality'' during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting rights of small vendors, which need to be protected. The National Human Rights Commission on Monday tweeted some of the remarks made by him recently during the ongoing 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held online.

''NHRC Chairperson, Mr. Justice A.K. Mishra has said that E-commerce has created inequality during COVID impacting rights of small vendors, which need to be protected. #48HRC,'' the rights panel tweeted. ''He emphasised that business & human rights need to be balanced while delivering an oral video statement at the 48th Session of the @UN_HRC,'' said a successive tweet.

The NHRC chief in his address also gave a brief insight into various interventions made and the 20 advisories issued by the commission during the pandemic to address human rights concerns of different sections of the society, a senior official said.

E-commerce has thrived during the pandemic as a large section of people have moved online to purchase groceries, medicines, besides food, books and other items, driven by lockdown constraints or social distancing norms to check the spread of the coronavirus infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

