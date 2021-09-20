Delhi: AAP alleges BJP leader Ravinder Gupta extorted traders, he denies charge

Left Menu

The AAP on Monday alleged that BJP leader and former North Delhi mayor Ravinder Gupta has been accused by traders of extortion of crores of rupees, a claim denied by him.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation sealed a mall in 2013, but reopened it after taking crores of rupees from shopkeepers and allowed it to operate for eight years.

The mall was sealed again when the traders did not pay money, the AAP leader claimed.

''After the sealing of the mall, BJP leaders restarted the mall illegally by taking crores of rupees. Senior BJP leader and former mayor Ravinder Gupta has been accused by traders of extortion of crores of rupees,'' said Bhardwaj.

''When BJP leader Ravindra Gupta's blackmailing and extortion practices got exposed, MCD (municipal corporation of Delhi) again sealed that building this morning,'' he added.

Responding, Gupta tweeted, ''@Saurabh_MLAgk Have some Shame. Do not spread rumours against those who raise their voice against corruption. Apologise, otherwise I will file a defamation case.'' PTI UZM SMN SMN

