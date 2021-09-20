Congress nominates Rajni Patil for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Maharashtra

The Congress on Monday nominated Rajni Patil as its candidate for the October 4 Rajya Sabha by-election from Maharashtra.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the demise of Rajeev Satav a few months ago.

Patil is a former member of Rajya Sabha and currently the Congress' in-charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Rajni Patil...for the ensuing by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra,'' according to a statement from Mukul Wasnik, the AICC General Secretary in-charge of the party's Central Election Committee.

The election will take place on October 4 along with six other Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.

Announcing the election schedule earlier this month, the Election Commission had said all broad guidelines of COVID-19 have to be followed during the poll process.

Wasnik, who hails from Maharashtra, was a contender for the Congress ticket for the seat.

Wasnik was among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul and elections to all party posts.

