Harish Rawat for a Dalit CM in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:30 IST
Harish Rawat for a Dalit CM in U'khand
Congress' campaign in-charge for Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Monday said he wants to see a Dalit as the chief minister of the hill state in his lifetime and his party will work towards that goal.

Addressing a public meeting at Laksar in Haridwar district as part of the party's Parivartan Yatra, Rawat said the Congress had made history by making a Dalit the chief minister of Punjab.

''Congress has made history not only in Punjab but in the whole of north India by making the son of a woman who had made and dried cow dung cakes all her life a chief minister. ''When the new chief minister of Punjab was talking about his humble family background at a press conference, it brought us all to tears,'' Rawat, who is also the AICC in-charge of Punjab Congress, said.

Thanking both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for making the son of a Dalit the chief minister of Punjab, he said such moments come rarely in history but when they do they become examples worth following.

''I pray to the Almighty, to mother Ganga that I see the son of a Dalit artisan as the chief minister of Uttarakhand too in my lifetime. We will work towards that goal,'' he said to loud cheers from the audience.

