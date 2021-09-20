Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party to contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls next year

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 68 seats in next year's Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the party's state in-charge Ratnesh Gupta announced on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 68 seats in next year's Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the party's state in-charge Ratnesh Gupta announced on Monday. This is the sixth state after Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa where AAP, which is seeking to expand its footprints at the national level, is contesting Assembly elections.

"Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in November 2022. This is the 6th state after Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa where AAP is contesting for Assembly elections," said Gupta. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the hilly region of Himachal Pradesh in November next year. (ANI)

