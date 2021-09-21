Left Menu

Channi holds talks with Cong leaders in Delhi on cabinet formation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:54 IST
Punjab's new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held talks with Congress leaders in the national capital on Tuesday about cabinet formation.

Channi, his two deputies Sukhjinder Randhawa and O P Soni, along with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and held deliberations.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat was also present during the meeting.

The Congress also approved the names of Pargat Singh and Yoginder Pal Dhingra as new general secretaries of the Punjab Congress Committee.

Gulzar Inder Chahal was appointed as the PPCC treasurer, according to an official AICC statement.

Channi, his two deputies and Sidhu earlier met veteran party leader Ambika Soni at her residence.

They met Venugopal at his residence along with Rawat and discussed the formulation of the new Punjab Cabinet.

Channi and others were to meet Rahul Gandhi, but the meeting could not take place as he is not in Delhi.

