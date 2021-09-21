Left Menu

Maha: Somaiya submits documents against Mushrif to ED

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday said he has submitted documents to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here against Maharashtra rural development minister Hasan Mushrif.

The former MP had claimed earlier that based on his complaint, an inquiry had been started against Mushrif, and the ED had sought additional information.

He has accused Mushrif, an NCP leader, and his family members of investing money through shell firms in Appasaheb Nalwade sugar mill in Gadhinglaj tehsil of Kolhapur district.

He has also alleged that Rs 98 crore were transferred to the Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Limited (in which Mushrif's family members are directors) through 'bogus'' firms.

Denying the allegation, Mushrif said none of them had been proved.

''The BJP is frustrated with our strong alliance, hence it is leveling allegations against me,” he told reporters.

