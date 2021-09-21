'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Tawang in Arunachal

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame) which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, has reached Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday received the Victory Flame from General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 5 Mountain Division, Maj Gen Zubin A Minwalla.

“The Victory Flame lit by the prime minister has reignited the sense of unity across the country while remembering the sacrifices of our brave soldiers in the 1971 war,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said the North-eastern state that shares international borders with three countries - China, Bhutan and Myanmar - is proud to be a part of the celebrations.

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reached Tawang district bordering China on Monday.

“The 1971 Indo-Pak war witnessed one of the world’s largest victories in which at least 93000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian forces. This is a tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who fought the war and those who sacrificed their lives,” Khandu said while speaking on the occasion.

He also paid rich tributes to Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw under whose command the Indian armed forces registered victory over Pakistan in that war.

“We are a peace loving country. We do not want war in any circumstances. But if it comes, we are ready,” Khandu said.

Congratulating the Indian army, he said Tawang has been lucky to have a long association with it. Four Victory Flames lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi are being carried throughout the cities and villages across the nation.

The victory flames have been sent to four cardinal directions of the country and they will converge back at New Delhi in December 2021.

