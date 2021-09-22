UK PM Johnson: There is every prospect of a U.S. trade deal
- Country:
- United Kingdom
There is every prospect of a trade deal between Britain and the United States, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday after media reports suggested the chances of an agreement had slipped away following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"There is every prospect of a free trade deal with the United States," Johnson told reporters during his visit to Washington.
"The Biden administration is not doing free trade deals around the world right now but I've got absolutely every confidence that a great deal is there to be done."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Washington
- U.S.
- United States
- Joe Biden
- Johnson
ALSO READ
Tennis-Harris wins battle of big servers to reach U.S. Open quarters
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Harris wins battle of big servers to reach U.S. Open quarters
Tennis-Pliskova advances to U.S. Open quarters, her fourth
Tennis-Djokovic overcomes flat start to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals
U.S. Justice Dept. says will protect Texas abortion clinics that come under attack