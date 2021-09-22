Biden, Macron to meet in Europe in October -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 21:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Europe in October, the White House said following a call between the two leaders earlier on Wednesday.
Macron will also send France's ambassador to the United States back to Washington next week "to start intensive work with senior U.S. officials," the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Washington
- U.S.
- Emmanuel Macron
- United States
- White House
- Joe Biden
- France
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House says it has not validated Taliban government in Afghanistan
White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign
White House pulls Biden nominee Chipman to lead ATF firearms agency
US not in a rush to recognise Taliban govt: White House
U.S. citizens safely in Qatar after Afghanistan charter flight -White House