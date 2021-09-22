Left Menu

Biden, Macron to meet in Europe in October -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 21:57 IST
Biden, Macron to meet in Europe in October -White House
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Europe in October, the White House said following a call between the two leaders earlier on Wednesday.

Macron will also send France's ambassador to the United States back to Washington next week "to start intensive work with senior U.S. officials," the White House said in a statement.

