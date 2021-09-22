UP will shower more blessing on BJP in 2022: Anurag Thakur

The people of Uttar Pradesh will give even more seats to the BJP and ensure its candidates' victory on an even greater number of seats in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Thakur, who is also the BJP's election co-in charge in the state, expressed this optimism during his visit here along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party's election in charge in the state.

Party sources said the two central leaders are likely to stay in the state capital for two days.

''This time the people of UP will shower more blessings, give more votes and seats (to the BJP),'' he told reporters here.

Before the commencement of the meeting, Pradhan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh lighted the lamp, and also paid floral tributes to the portraits of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyay.

BJP vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present on this occasion.

