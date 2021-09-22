Left Menu

BJP candidate S Selvaganapathy files nomination for Puducherry Rajya Sabha elections

Bhartiya Janata Party candidate S Selvaganapathy on Wednesday filed the nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:37 IST
BJP candidate S Selvaganapathy files nomination for Puducherry Rajya Sabha elections
BJP candidate S Selvaganapathy filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Janata Party candidate S Selvaganapathy on Wednesday filed the nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present at the occasion.

The BJP is in power in alliance with the All India NR Congress (AINRC) in the Union Territory. The election to the Rajya Sabha seat would be held on October 4. The incumbent member N Gokulakrishnan's term ends on October 6.

Bypolls are also being held to Rajya Sabha seats including two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021