Modi engrossed in paper work during 'long flight' to US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a glimpse into his ''long flight'' to the US which he utilised to go through papers and some pending file work.

In a picture posted by the Prime Minister on his Twitter account, he is seen engrossed in a bunch of files during the special flight.

''A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work,'' Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Modi emplaned for the United States on Wednesday with his office tweeting a picture of him just before boarding the Air Force 1 Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft for the US where he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday.

On the same day, Biden will host the maiden summit of Quad countries. The summit will see the participation of Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

In a statement just before leaving for the US, Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

