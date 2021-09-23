Satyender Jain attends 'Kshamavani Parv' event

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain attended a“Kshamavani Parv” event with Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday, an official statement said here.

Kshamavani Parv is also known as the day of forgiveness observed by the followers of Jainism.

''One should not wait for a particular day in a year to apologise for their wrongdoings. Whenever a mistake is made, one should apologise instantly. If we hurt others with our words and doings, it is our job to apologise to them,'' Jain said in the statement.

''First, we should understand that we all are human beings. If we understand this, then our anger will automatically cease to exist,” he added.

