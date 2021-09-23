Left Menu

Taiwan says 'risk' to its Trans-Pacific trade pact application if China joins first

There is a "risk" to Taiwan's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) if China joins first, Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Thursday. Taiwan formally applied to join on Wednesday, less than a week after China, the world's second largest economy.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 07:33 IST
Taiwan says 'risk' to its Trans-Pacific trade pact application if China joins first

There is a "risk" to Taiwan's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) if China joins first, Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Thursday.

Taiwan formally applied to join on Wednesday, less than a week after China, the world's second largest economy. Taiwan is excluded from many international bodies because of China's insistence that it is part of "one-China" rather than a separate country.

Deng told reporters that China always tries to obstruct Taiwan's participation internationally, but that there was no direct connection between China's application last week and Taiwan's. He added that Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, has applied to join under the name it uses in the World Trade Organization (WTO) - the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu. Taiwan is a member of the WTO and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping.

Deng said he was not able to predict when Taiwan may be allowed to join the CPTPP. The original 12-member agreement, known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), was seen as an important economic counterweight to China's growing influence.

But the TPP was thrown into limbo in early 2017 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew. The grouping, which was renamed the CPTPP, links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021