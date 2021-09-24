Left Menu

President Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army hospital here, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said.His another eye was successfully operated upon last month.The President underwent cataract surgery of his second eye on Friday morning at the Army Hospital Referral Research, New Delhi, the statement said.The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

