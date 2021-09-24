Left Menu

MP HC upholds EC's power to schedule elections, dismissing petition

In a petition, the Madhya Pradesh High Court refused to interfere in the decision of the Election Commission (EC) related to the scheduling of bye-elections and upheld EC's power to schedule elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:29 IST
MP HC upholds EC's power to schedule elections, dismissing petition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a petition, the Madhya Pradesh High Court refused to interfere in the decision of the Election Commission (EC) related to the scheduling of bye-elections and upheld EC's power to schedule elections. "In view of the position of laws as noticed above, it must be held that only the Election Commission of India is competent to decide as to when should the bye-elections to Parliamentary Constituency of Khandwa and Assembly Constituencies of Prathvipur, Jobat, and Rajgarh should be held," ruled the court.

It stated that there is no reason to assume that such a decision shall not be taken by the Commissioner after assessing the situation of COVID-19 on the ground. "On the contrary, the material produced on record clearly indicates the EC is fully cognizant of the situation of coronavirus and therefore has taken a conscious decision for the time being not to hold the bye-elections," said the court.

"This Court, therefore, would not be in the exercise of its power of Judicial review under Article 226 of the Constitution of India justified in making any interference in the matter," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
2
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021