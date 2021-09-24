Left Menu

Aurangabad: 2-day literary meet to begin on Sat

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:37 IST
A two-day Marathi literary meet will begin from Saturday in Aurangabad, one of the organisers said.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan and the closing event will be presided over by minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, a Loksanvad Foundation functionary said on Friday.

Poetry based on social, political and cultural issues will be discussed and the topic of debate would be 'Trust of Media Has Come Down to Zero', he said. The meet will also discuss policy making involving politicians and farmers, female poets and feminism, 'saint literature' etc.

