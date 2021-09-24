Left Menu

Satisfaction with Philippines' Duterte fell 21 pct from Nov-June despite strong majority support- poll

Duterte received an overall "very good" net satisfaction rating of +62 in June, down from +65 in May and November's "excellent" level of +79, according to a poll by Social Weather Stations (SWS) published on its website on Friday. The poll, conducted from June 23-26, found that 75% of Filipinos were satisfied, 12% undecided, and 13% dissatisfied with Duterte's performance.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:05 IST
Satisfaction with Philippines' Duterte fell 21 pct from Nov-June despite strong majority support- poll
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Three-quarters of Filipinos were satisfied with President Rodrigo Duterte's performance in June but his popularity rating was 21 percent below a record high reached in November 2020, according to a survey published on Friday. Duterte received an overall "very good" net satisfaction rating of +62 in June, down from +65 in May and November's "excellent" level of +79, according to a poll by Social Weather Stations (SWS) published on its website on Friday.

The poll, conducted from June 23-26, found that 75% of Filipinos were satisfied, 12% undecided, and 13% dissatisfied with Duterte's performance. While his opponents accuse him of being too authoritarian and intolerant of dissent, Duterte remains hugely popular because of his man-of-the-people style and a perception of strong leadership and success in fighting crime and corruption.

SWS attributed Duterte's high rating to public satisfaction with the government's overall "governance" and "perceived decisiveness and diligence" despite a stubborn coronavirus crisis that has ravaged the economy and caused millions of job losses. The Philippines ranks second in Southeast Asia with the most number of COVID-19 cases at more than 2.4 million and more than 37,000 deaths.

The survey was conducted in the form of in-person interviews with 1,200 Filipinos, SWS said. Presidents serve for only one term in the Philippines, but Duterte, 76, said this month he will run https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-accepts-2022-vice-presidential-nomination-2021-09-08 for vice president in next year's polls, forging ahead with a plan criticised by rivals as a cynical move to maintain his political power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021