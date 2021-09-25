Left Menu

BJP opposed to social justice from very beginning: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 11:23 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BJP does not want that caste Census of backward classes should be carried out in the country, saying it was ''opposed" to social justice from the very beginning.

His remarks come after the Centre told the Supreme Court that caste Census of backward classes is "administratively difficult and cumbersome'' and excluding such information from the purview of the census is a ''conscious policy decision".

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "The BJP government has proved that it does not want the census of the OBC by rejecting the long-standing demand for enumeration of the backward castes as it does not want to give them their rights in proportion to their population." He alleged that the BJP is a "supporter" of money and power and has been "opposing social justice from the very beginning".

