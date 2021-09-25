Left Menu

Vice President Naidu pays tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 12:22 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his 105th birth anniversary, saying his philosophy of integral humanism and 'antodaya' continues to inspire many.

Born on this day in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyay was a founder member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the progenitor to the BJP.

Naidu said Upadhyay was a great nationalist, an exceptional organizer, a visionary thinker, and a dedicated social worker.

''His philosophies of 'Antyodaya' and 'Integral Humanism' continue to inspire many,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

